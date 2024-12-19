Truckee Planning Commission approves five-year review for Martis Valley Quarry amid resident concerns

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Planning Commission met on Dec. 17 to conduct the two-year review of the Martis Valley Quarry, owned by Teichert Aggregates. The review focused on assessing the quarry’s compliance with its operating conditions and evaluating monitoring programs. The meeting concluded with the commission approving a five-year review cycle for the facility, while residents voiced lingering concerns about odor impacts.

The Martis Valley Quarry, an open-pit aggregate mine with an asphalt plant, has been operational since 1983 and is essential for regional road maintenance. Over the years, the site has undergone several amendments to its operational conditions. Staff explained that the two-year review assessed compliance with noise, dust, and odor mitigation measures implemented since 2017. Improvements include chemical controls, upgraded equipment such as a blue smoke control system, and educational programs for drivers, which have led to a significant reduction in complaints. Quarterly noise monitoring and air quality reports confirmed compliance with state and local standards.

However, residents near the facility remain concerned. A Glenshire resident, addressed the commission during public comment, highlighting ongoing odor issues that peak in January and August. The resident noted frustration with the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District (NSAQMD), which he said lacks resources to adequately address complaints. He called for greater involvement from the town to push the air board for more thorough investigations.

Michael Smith, representing Teichert Aggregates, detailed $1.7 million in improvements to reduce environmental impacts, including tank lining, filtration upgrades, and enhanced dust control systems. Smith reiterated the distinction between odor and health risks, emphasizing compliance with air quality permits. Staff recommended the five-year review cycle based on consistent adherence to conditions and the ability to address concerns promptly.

The commission unanimously approved the amendment, shifting the review cycle from two to five years and determining the project exempt from California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) requirements. Appeals are open until Dec. 27.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.