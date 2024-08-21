Truckee Planning Commission moves forward with housing development amid community concerns

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Truckee Planning Commission met to review and discuss the proposed Silver Creek Estates housing development, a project slated to introduce 40 new rental units to the area. The development is being led by Neptune Investment LLC, with FormGrey Studio and SCO Planning serving as project agents.

Project Overview

The Silver Creek Estates development, situated on an unaddressed parcel in Winter Creek Loop, includes a mix of housing options: nine studios, fifteen one-bedroom apartments, and sixteen two-bedroom units. Of the 40 units, five will be deed-restricted to remain affordable for low-income tenants (at 60% of Area Median Income). The development will feature a total of 76 parking spaces, including 26 garage spots, distributed across seven two-story buildings and two three-story buildings.

The project has seen several modifications since its presentation in May, including expanded parking, enhanced snow storage capabilities, and improved recreational and open spaces.

Key Changes and Community Feedback

Recent adjustments to the project involve removing one building, resulting in nine buildings total, with increased heights for two of them. This change has led to greater open space, elimination of carports, and improved privacy for residents. The development will include 10,570 square feet dedicated to snow storage.

Despite these revisions, the project has faced significant scrutiny from the local community. Residents have expressed concerns over various issues, including traffic safety, the adequacy of recreational amenities, and the handling of snow storage. Some community members argue that the developer has not adequately engaged with residents and feel that the project’s timeline is too rushed. There are also worries about fire safety and the need for a comprehensive fire evacuation plan, as well as suggestions for increased safety measures, such as stop signs and improved pedestrian crossings.

Commission Deliberations

During the meeting, the Planning Commission reviewed these concerns while considering the project’s alignment with state housing mandates. The commission acknowledged the importance of state legislation, which prioritizes housing development over certain local design standards. Despite recognizing the concerns raised by residents, the commission determined that the project meets the necessary standards for high-density housing and contributes to the town’s housing goals.

In response to public comments, the commissioners discussed potential conditions for approval, such as implementing a “right turn only” rule out of Silver Creek, maintaining a bike path with appropriate signage, and ensuring on-site management if not mandated by state law. Ultimately, the commission approved the project with a vote of 4-1.

The approval of the Silver Creek Estates development represents a significant step in addressing Truckee’s housing needs, but it also speaks to ongoing tensions between state housing policies and local community interests. As the project progresses, continued dialogue between developers, residents, and planning authorities will be crucial in addressing the remaining concerns and ensuring that the development meets the needs of all stakeholders.

The project will now be presented to the town council for approval.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.