Truckee Police arrests convicted felon for driving under influence, firearm possession
TRUCKEE, Calif. – After midnight on Tuesday, April 4, a Truckee Police sergeant on duty observed a vehicle driving unsafely on Glenshire Drive. From there, Truckee Police sergeant conducted a vehicle stop, where it was confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence.
“Vehicle driver, identified as Vince Kay, was confirmed to be driving under the influence of alcohol,” Truckee Police Department’s social media post read.
While Kay was confirmed to be driving under the influence of alcohol, the police sergeant conducted a thorough search of the car.
“During our search, we uncovered a loaded Glock handgun concealed in the driver’s door pocket [of the car], and another unsecured firearm in the center console,” Truckee Police Department’s social media post read. “We also discovered that Kay was a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms.”
Kay was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, possessing an unregistered weapon, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and driving on a suspended license.
“Truckee Police Department takes each and every contact seriously, and we appreciate the thoroughness of the car stop that took illegal handguns off the streets,” Truckee Police Department’s social media post concluded.
