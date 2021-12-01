Truckee Police Chief Randall Billingsley announces retirement

From a release:

Chief Randall Billingsley has announced his retirement from the Truckee Police Department, effective Dec. 31, after 28 years in law enforcement.

This was not planned when he accepted the position last year, but has been made due to a number of private circumstances.

This decision was not made lightly, hastily or for any reason related to Truckee, its staff or leadership. Billingsley has been an invaluable member of the department head team, bringing an important perspective and contributing to many community issues, and has led the police department during the challenges of the pandemic and more recently, the cybersecurity breach. Since his promotion to police chief, command personnel has been restructured and increased, a community advisory board created, and educational opportunities and community dialog about wildfire season and power outages increased.

“Chief Billingsley has led our police department through some difficult challenges over the past two years,” said Town Manager Jen Callaway in a press release. “I am tremendously grateful for his leadership and support. His commitment to the town of Truckee and the Truckee Police Department has been incredible.”





Billingsley has been proud to lead the Truckee Police Department and has complete confidence in his command staff to manage the department until a new process can take place in 2022. The town manager is exploring all options in relation to the selection of a future police chief.

We want to thank Chief Billingsley for his years of service to the town of Truckee and Nevada County and wish him a wonderful retirement.

Source: Town of Truckee