Truckee Police Chief’s Advisory Committee seeks new members

TRUCKEE, Calif – The Town of Truckee’s Chief’s Advisory Committee is seeking applications from community members to serve a renewable one-year or two-year term.

The Chief’s Advisory Committee met for the first time in September 2021. The intent was to create an open dialog between our department and the community, and for the committee to act as a resource in the formation of strategies, development of community policing concepts, and increased public awareness.

Meetings to date have included topics such as use of force, the criminal justice system, traffic, homelessness, emergency preparedness and evacuations, and even two scenario experiences where members were put into the position of an officer in a vehicle stop and domestic violence call for service.

The goal of the committee is to have a broad spectrum of viewpoints represented and for the members to have an opportunity to raise concerns, build relationships, provide insight, and work with our staff to understand public interests while learning more about Truckee Police Department’s goals, culture, and practices.

Chief Danny Renfrow expresses his gratitude for the group and says, “The committee members we have had in our first year have brought great insights and discussions to light. I really appreciate their commitment to supporting our community policing practices and advancing our community engagement.”

Members of the Chief’s Advisory Committee are selected from a pool of Truckee community members and will serve either a renewable one-year or two-year term. If you’re interested the Chief’s Advisory Committee, applications are now open!

Learn more by visiting the Truckee Police website here.