Truckee Police, CHP make 13 DUI arrests during Fourth of July weekend

Despite thousands of visitors to the Truckee and North Lake Tahoe areas, this past Fourth of July weekend was relatively quiet for local law enforcement agencies.

The Truckee Police Department and the area’s California Highway Patrol unit made a combined 13 DUI arrests from July 3 through Sunday, numbers both agencies say are fairly typical for the days surrounding Independence Day.

“It was a pretty nice weekend overall,” said Truckee Police Sgt. Danny Renfrow, who added the department has seen few major incidents related to the Fourth of July celebrations over the past 10 years.

In total, police said they arrested six people this year for DUIs. Four of those arrests came on the Fourth of July and the other two came in the following days. One DUI arrest, according to Renfrow, involved a minor collision.

The California Highway Patrol in Truckee said nine arrests were made during the holiday weekend, seven of which were for DUIs.

The seven DUI arrests are typical for the holiday weekend, said California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Billings.

*This post will be updated

