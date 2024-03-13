Truckee Police Department apprehends individual for unlawful weapons possession
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Police Department responded to a concerning situation yesterday, following a report of an individual openly carrying a firearm within the confines of the Crossroads Center on Deerfield Drive. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located and apprehended Arrow Jarvis of Truckee.
During the course of the detainment, Jarvis was found in possession of a loaded 9mm firearm, partially concealed beneath his clothing, alongside additional loaded magazines. Officers also uncovered a concealed knife and dagger on Jarvis’ person. A further investigation revealed that the firearm in question was not registered.
Without any resistance, Jarvis was arrested and subsequently booked into the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges related to unlawful weapons possession.
