Truckee Police Department apprehends suspect responsible for Tahoe Donner vehicle burglaries

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Last month, the Truckee Police Department launched an investigation into a string of overnight vehicle burglaries plaguing the Tahoe Donner Subdivision. The thefts resulted in the loss of numerous high-value items and even a stolen vehicle. After an exhaustive investigation, detectives successfully identified the culprit behind these crimes as 45-year-old Juan Ayala of Truckee.

This morning, law enforcement officers took Ayala into custody without any resistance. He was subsequently booked into the Nevada County jail, facing charges related to multiple counts of Grand Theft, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Violating the Conditions of his Parole.

While the department managed to return some of the stolen items to their rightful owners, this outcome is not always typical in such cases. In light of these events, Truckee Police Department urges the community to remain vigilant by securely locking their vehicles and removing all valuables from within when parked overnight. Additionally, residents are advised against leaving items such as purses, wallets, cellphones, or car keys in plain sight, minimizing the risk of becoming targets for opportunistic thieves.