Truckee Police Department offers reward for information on laundromat burglary

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with the commercial burglary of a coin operated laundromat in Truckee.

On November 7, 2023 from around 1-3:30 a.m. a suspect was captured on video casing and burglarizing a coin operated laundromat business in Truckee. The suspect is believed to be a male Caucasian or light skinned Hispanic.

There is no associated vehicle information at this time. The method of entry was through an exterior wall vent with additional interior self-created entryways through drywall in order to avoid activating door sensors. 80lbs worth of quarters were stolen (approximately $2-3k total loss). Two subjects of interest have been developed in this case: Alexandra “Alex” Parker, DOB of 5/16/94. She also goes by Alexandra or “Alex ” Curran and Evan Parker, DOB of 09/10/1986. The suspect (s) will likely attempt a large scale exchange the coins for bills.

Truckee PD is asking for help identifying suspects in the laundromat burglary. Provided / Dale Edwards

Truckee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s). Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect(s) should contact the Truckee Police Department at 530-550-2336 or remain anonymous call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go online at secretwitness.com.

