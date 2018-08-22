Truckee police arrests domestic violence, weapons suspect who attempted to flee (VIDEO)

Truckee police officers on Wednesday located and arrested a man who fled the area after being reported in a domestic violence incident, according to a police press release.

On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a domestic violence incident in the Tahoe Donner area.

According to the press release, officers arrived and the suspect, Robert Christman, had fled the area on foot and was considered armed and dangerous.

Christman also had an active federal warrant from the U.S Marshals Office for numerous weapons violations.

Today, Christman was located at the downtown bus station attempting to leave the area,.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Source: Truckee Police Facebook Page

