Truckee Police finds several violators during sex offender sweep
TRUCKEE, Calif. — While searching for missing local teenager Kiely Rodni, authorities conducted sex offender compliance sweeps in the Truckee and North Tahoe areas and discovered several registrants being in violation of their terms, the Truckee Police Department announced on Friday.
One misdemeanor arrest of a 28-year-old Truckee man was made on Thursday, Aug. 18, and the police department is planning to file criminal charges against another, said a post on Facebook.
The Truckee Police Department said it routinely conducts similar sweeps and is committed to aggressively pursuing prosecution of those offenders found to be out of compliance with any probation or parole terms.
The sweep was in partnership with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Placer County Probation Department and the Auburn Police Department.
