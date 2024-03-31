FAA, NTSB take over plane crash investigation
Update March 31, 12 p.m: As is typical for plane crashes, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.
According to a NTSB spokesman, “The NTSB has opened an investigation into the crash of a Compagnie Daher TBM 700 airplane on Saturday evening, March 30, in Truckee, California.
An NTSB investigator will travel to the accident site to begin the documentation of the airplane wreckage and crash site. The wreckage will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation.
NTSB investigations involve three primary areas: the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment. As part of this process, investigators will gather the following information and records:
- Flight track data
- Recordings of any air traffic control communications
- Aircraft maintenance records
- Weather forecasts and actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the accident
- Pilot’s license, ratings and recency of flight experience
- 72-hour background of the pilot to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safety operate the flight
- Witness statements
- Electronic devices that could contain information relevant to the investigation
- Any available surveillance video, including from doorbell cameras
Witnesses to the accident or those who have surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.
Update 8:20 p.m.: Truckee Police Department confirmed that there are two fatalities. The department does not know how many passengers were on the plane at the time of the crash.
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Police Department and Fire Rescue are responding to a plane crash near Glenshire Drive and Olympic Blvd., according to the TPD Facebook page.
“At this time there is no threat to any structures and no road closures,” the post stated.
The post stated there will be a heavy presence of emergency responders in the area for an extended period of time.
