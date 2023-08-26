Truckee Police look for Margo Combs, missing
Update: Truckee Police confirm Margo Combs was safely located Saturday afternoon.
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Police is asking for help finding a missing woman, Margo Combs.
Combs, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on Friday August 25 at 10 p.m. on Fir Street, a neighborhood near the west end of Donner Lake.
She is a white female adult, who is 5’6” and 110 lbs. She has grey streaked hair and blues. She is possibly barefoot but it is unknown what clothing she is wearing.
“If you have cameras in this area, we ask you to check them to see if Margo is seen on the cameras,” a Truckee Police Facebook post stated.
Truckee Police ask people to call 911 if they see her or call 530-550-2320 if they’ve seen her.
