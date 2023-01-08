Truckee Police seeks feedback on automated license plate readers at Monday meeting

An automated license plater reader.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Police will host a meeting on Monday to get community input about the department considering using automated license plate readers.

The public meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Truckee Town Hall, in council chambers.

Truckee Police in a social media post said the automated license plate readers just record license plates and vehicles and do not capture video, record speed, use facial recognitions, enforce parking or track people. The cameras are triggered to take a photo when a vehicle passes.

The department is gathering information through the Chief’s Advisory Committee and Monday’s meeting and plan to present the information to the Town Council at their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The department has developed some frequently asked questions from initial public dialogue but are hoping for a robust turnout and discussion.

The FAQs can be viewed at https://www.townoftruckee.com/home/components/news/news/6749/21 .