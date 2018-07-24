Traffic on I-80 near Boca Ridge and Mystic cleared

UPDATE: 3 p.m. — Traffic on I-80 near Boca Ridge has subsided.

Original post

As of 10:30 a.m. there was traffic on I-80 near Boca Ridge and Mystic due to road maintenance, and drainage cleaning that has closed one of two lanes near Floriston.

The Truckee Police yesterday warned residents and drivers of a thunderstorm occurring east of Truckee that may affect the areas of Glenshire, Prosser, Boca and Hirschdale.