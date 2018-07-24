Traffic on I-80 near Boca Ridge and Mystic cleared
UPDATE: 3 p.m. — Traffic on I-80 near Boca Ridge has subsided.
Original post
As of 10:30 a.m. there was traffic on I-80 near Boca Ridge and Mystic due to road maintenance, and drainage cleaning that has closed one of two lanes near Floriston.
The Truckee Police yesterday warned residents and drivers of a thunderstorm occurring east of Truckee that may affect the areas of Glenshire, Prosser, Boca and Hirschdale.
“Reno NWS Advising of heavy thunderstorm east of Truckee… Drive carefully. Tune to local radio and news outlets for further information,” police officials stated in a Facebook post.
