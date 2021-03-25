Truckee Police welcomes new members of command staff
The Truckee Police Department announced a pair of promotions on Tuesday, introducing long-time officer Danny Renfrow and Lisa Madden to the position of lieutenant.
Renfrow has been with the department for 17 years, filling roles as patrol officer, detective, detective Sgt., dive team commander, administrative Sgt., traffic Sgt., and patrol Sgt.
Lisa Madden has been with the department for 10 years. Prior to that she worked for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. She has served the community as a detective, patrol officer, training coordinator, field training officer coordinator, use-of-force instructor, and also patrol Sgt.
