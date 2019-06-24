Truckee Pop Warner president arrested for alleged possession of child porn

Anthony Coronado-Smith, 28, shown in a driver’s license photo, was arrested at his home last week for allegedly annoying or molesting a minor.

Courtesy of Truckee Police Department

Following an extensive investigation, the president of Truckee Pop Warner football, Anthony Coronado-Smith, 28, was arrested at his home on Wednesday, June 19, by the Truckee Police Department for allegedly annoying or molesting a minor.

The police department, which made the arrest public via its Facebook page Friday, said numerous electronic items related to Coronado-Smith’s communication with juveniles were found at his residence. Following the arrest, the department said it found additional information related to child sex crimes.

Coronado-Smith, who, according to the police department, is also a ski instructor at Northstar California Resort and a golf instructor at Lahontan Golf Club, was booked at Nevada County jail on the following charges: annoying or molesting a minor, possession of child pornography, persuading a minor to create obscene matter, and sending obscene material to a minor. He later posted bail, which was set at $157,500.

“Coronado-Smith’s jobs history involves positions of trust with children,” said the police department in its Facebook post. “Because of his heavy involvement with our community, especially our children, we are asking anyone with additional information or knowledge of other victims to contact our investigators. Your statements will remain confidential. Contact (530) 550-2323.”

Additional details are not available as of Tuesday, June 25, said the Truckee Police Department.

*This post will be updated