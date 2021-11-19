Truckee Pop Warner set for regional showdown

Truckee youngsters have spent the past few months racking up wins on the gridiron, and are now set to play for Pop Warner regional championships.

Truckee’s 10U squad went 6-2 this season and captured the Sagebrush Pop Warner championship with a come-from-behind win against Fernley.

The Wolverines rallied back from a 12-point deficit, and went on a game-winning drive in the final minutes of the game.

“The resiliency and the heart that they showed was amazing,” said first-year coach Marty De La Rosa, who said he volunteered to coach because of his son playing, and soon found himself recruiting other fathers to help guide a team that had several first-time players.

“It’s been rewarding,” added De La Rosa. “You do it just because it’s your kid, and then you realize it’s all the other kids you’re there for.”





The 10U team will close out the season against Santa Cruz for the Pacific Northwest Region championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Douglas High School in Minden, Nevada.

“We play a lot of bigger, more well established programs,” concluded De La Rosa. “Hats off to the kids. They’ve had an amazing year.”

On the 12U level, Truckee’s team finished as runners-up in the Sagebrush league, and will have an opportunity to travel to Orlando, Florida, to compete at the Pop Warner Football Championships.

The team recently launched a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to raise money for travel, accommodations, and other expenses related to playing at the championships, which take place Dec. 4 to 11.

The program is looking to send 27 players and three coaches, and has a goal of raising $56,000, which will also go toward equipment for following seasons. As of Thursday, the team has raised $7,365.

Ahead of playing on the national stage, the Truckee 12U squad will compete for a Pacific Northwest Region title at 1 p.m. Saturday at Dayton High School.

Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/eb5183d6 .

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com