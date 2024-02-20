Truckee Pride needs volunteers for inaugural event

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The inaugural Truckee Pride will take place June 3-9, 2024. Truckee Pride is a grassroots organization working to make Truckee a diverse and welcoming place for people of all genders and sexual orientations. In celebration of and in alliance with the LGBTQIA2S+ community, a week of fun, inclusive events will take place in the town of Truckee and the surrounding area.

“Small mountain towns can be challenging places for members of the queer community,” says David Mack, Founder and Lead Organizer of Truckee Pride. “We are excited to create a highly inclusive space where anyone and everyone can come, feel safe and celebrated, and enjoy all the great things Truckee has to offer.”

Music, climbing, bike meetups, community yoga and a rainbow run are a selection of activities and events that will take place during Truckee Pride week. A calendar of events is on the organization’s website: http://www.truckeepride.org .

Truckee Pride is looking for local businesses and volunteers to organize, host and sponsor events. A volunteer form and business guide can be found on the organization’s website.

“From the climbing and skiing to the mountain biking and paddle boarding, the town of Truckee has so many incredible resources for outdoor recreation,” says Mack. “We are incredibly proud of the community we live in and we can’t wait to share it with the broader queer community.”

To get involved with Truckee Pride, visit http://www.truckeepride.org , or check it out on Instagram and Facebook @truckeepride.