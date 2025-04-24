Truckee protestors and business owners reach compromise following weeks of downtown demonstrations

TRUCKEE, Calif. – For the past nine Saturdays, downtown Truckee has been a focal point not just for shoppers and visitors, but for demonstrators taking to the streets as part of a growing national protest movement.

The protests are in response to decisions being made by the Trump administration and a growing fear that the country is headed in the wrong direction. While the gatherings have sparked passionate engagement from participants, they’ve also stirred frustration among some downtown business owners, who say the protests are impacting their bottom lines.

“This isn’t about silencing anyone,” said a longtime local business owner, who asked to remain anonymous. “We’re just asking for a compromise.”

The businesswoman, whose store sits directly across from the primary protest area, described scenes of congestion that span all five corners of the downtown intersection. “Crosswalks, parking spots — even parked cars can’t move safely,” she said.

Concerned about the impact of peak-season protests on local businesses, she conducted an informal survey of 15 nearby shops. Twelve owners signed in support of rotating the protest location, one agreed but chose not to sign, and two expressed full support for keeping the demonstrations unchanged. Most of those who signed declined to speak with the Sun on the record.

“It’s not about the cause,” she said. “It’s about the impact.”

Those who did speak with the Sun echoed similar concerns. A manager at Arbor, a downtown retailer, said noise and street congestion have at times forced the shop to close its doors. “Saturday is our busiest day, and when the protests are happening, it completely halts business,” the manager said. “We’re not opposing freedom of speech — just the location.”

Dorinda Vance, owner of Dorinda’s Chocolates & Essentials and Tahoe Oil and Spice, says weekend protests are deterring foot traffic and disrupting business during a crucial time for revenue. “Although I feel strongly about our First Amendment rights and I agree with what they are protesting,” she said, “the protesters need to understand a small community like Truckee thrives on tourism and local walking traffic, especially on the weekends.”

According to Vance, customers have complained about blocked sidewalks and crosswalks, as well as intrusive remarks from some individuals participating in the protests. “People come up here to visit our beautiful town and to get away from all of that,” she said.

She estimates that Saturday sales during the slow season can make up 75% of her weekly business. “It has already imposed hardships on smaller businesses including mine, Tahoe Oil and Spice – Dorinda’s Chocolates,” Vance said, adding that the ongoing demonstrations have added financial strain to already tight margins.

Vance is urging protest organizers to consider rotating their gatherings to other parts of town. “It would be easily fixed if they just rotated the crowd to different parts of the town. I’m not saying stop. I’m just saying move around,” she said.

​​In recent weeks, protest organizers say they’ve been listening.

One organizer, who also asked to remain anonymous, emphasized the movement’s goals. “I’m trying to save our country, our constitution,” she said. “Silence is compliance.”

She acknowledged that while some businesses have experienced disruptions, the protests have also drawn increased attention to downtown. “There were people here from Incline Village and Homewood — they wouldn’t be here otherwise,” she said.

Organizers have already implemented several changes in response to business owners’ concerns. On Apr. 19, demonstrators gathered near the Artists Lofts — away from the main downtown corridor — and shortened their presence to just one hour. Additional police presence helped maintain traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

“We’re shifting our approach,” said Cyan Samone, speaking on behalf of the group of organizers. “We’ll no longer meet weekly and will instead align with the National Days of Action schedule from fiftyfifty.one . Dates, times, and locations will rotate going forward.”

Organizers have also added messages to flyers encouraging demonstrators to patronize local businesses before and after protests. On May 1 — the next scheduled demonstration — participants will gather at the corner of Donner Pass Road and Highway 89 from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. They’ll also be collecting sealed, unexpired food items for the local food bank.

“We love our local businesses and want these demonstrations to have a positive impact,” Samone said. “Honking can be disruptive, and we want to be collaborative.”

While tensions remain, some business owners — including Cabona’s owner Stefanie Olivieri — have voiced strong support for the protests and the changes organizers are making.

“This is where you would come to protest. This is what Main Street’s all about,” Olivieri said. She added that Cabona’s has actually seen increased business during demonstrations, noting that marchers have shopped before and after events.

Heather River, owner of Bespoke & Atelier, also voiced her support for the downtown Truckee demonstrations, pushing back on claims that the gatherings harm local business. “Contrary to concerns that these demonstrations disrupt business, I’ve actually seen an increase in foot traffic and engagement,” she said.

River described the protests as energizing and meaningful, calling downtown a shared space that belongs to the whole community — not just merchants. “Let’s continue to show that downtown Truckee is for everyone,” she said.

As the community continues navigating the intersection of free speech and economic resilience, both sides are beginning to find common ground.

“I just want to get back to running my business — and for visitors to enjoy this town the way it’s meant to be,” the anonymous businesswoman said.

Meanwhile, protest organizers remain committed to the cause — and to maintaining Truckee’s sense of community.

“Given what is happening in our country right now, people will be organizing peaceful demonstrations. Our hope is that by creating more structure, there is more dialogue and creates a safe environment that is productive for the entire community. People do have the right to protest, so we won’t always be able to know who’s doing what, but the organized events will be responsive to the community,” another spokesperson for the group of organizers, Lorna Tirman, said.