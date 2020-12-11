Truckee recognizes former mayor Wallace Dee’s service to town

Carolyn Wallace Dee, former mayor of Truckee, was honored for her contributions to the community.

Photo by Dave DePuy

During Tuesday’s town council meeting, Truckee said goodbye to a woman who has left a undeniable footprint on the town during many years of service.

Carolyn Wallace Dee announced she is leaving the area due to health reasons after serving the town in many facets, including mayor and recently as Truckee’s representative on the Nevada County Transportation Commission.

“I’m honored. I did not expect this. It’s with very mixed emotions that I’m leaving Truckee,” said Wallace Dee. “It’s been truly a privilege and a pleasure to serve Truckee … this has been a very, very hard and emotional decision for me. I will miss all of you.”

Wallace Dee worked to bring about Truckee’s “Mousehole” tunnel, and was fundamental in helping securing between $400,000 and $500,000 annually in transit funding from the county.

Town attorney receives bonus

Town Council also awarded Town Attorney Andy Morris with a one-time performance-based pay in the amount of $7,861.59 based on a performance appraisal.

