Truckee riders claim runner-up finishes at Boreal

The Truckee snowboard team picked up a pair of runner-up finishes at Boreal this week.

Courtesy photo

Truckee senior Zac Kuch and freshman Ellery Manning led the Wolverines snowboard team on Monday, each posting second-place finishes in slalom at Boreal Mountain California.

Colfax senior Tyler Suddjian won his third straight race of the season, finishing more than four seconds ahead of the next rider in the field of 55 boys. Suddjian, the defending California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation state champion in slalom and giant slalom, finished with the two fastest runs of the day for a combined time of 1 minute, 3.40 seconds.

Kuch was second with a combined time of 1:07.89. Freshman teammate and younger brother, Tanner Kuch, was next for the Wolverines, posting a total time of 1:14.05 to claim fourth place. Truckee also had junior Damon Parisi finish seventh with a combined time of 1:17.74. Parisi posted the second fastest time of the day on the blue course.

Freshman Logan Carter led North Tahoe with a combined time of 1:18.42. Junior teammate Tavo Sadeg was 10th with a total time of 1:18.58.

Colfax edged Truckee 291-290 for the team win. The Wolverines hold an 859-858 advantage over the Falcons in the season-long points race.

Manning sisters finish two-three for Truckee

On the girls’ side, Truckee sisters Ellery and Bryce Manning led Truckee with second- and third-place finishes, respectively.

Freshman Ellery finished with a total time of 1:20.02, while sophomore Bryce posted a combined time of 1:20.94.

Colfax rider Faith Mora won for the second week in a row, finishing with a combined time of 1:18.71.

Freshman Alex Bumann led North Tahoe with a fourth-place finish, posting a combined time of 1:22.38. Sophomore teammate Kyra Oh was next with a combined time of 1:22.53. Sophomore Lucia Vail also cracked the top 10 for the Lakers, finishing ninth with a total time of 1:28.79. North Tahoe also had senior Bailey Haas (1:30.82) take 11th and sophomore Isabella Berberich (1:31.21) take 12th.

The Colfax girls edged North Tahoe, 287-285 for the team win. Truckee was third with 270 points. Colfax holds an 865-860 lead over North Tahoe in the season-long points race.

High school snowboard racing is scheduled to resume Monday with another round of slalom at Boreal. The season then shifts to giant slalom at Alpine Meadows on Wednesday, March 3.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.