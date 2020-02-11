Truckee riders Penfield, Luebke go one-two on Freeride World Tour

Jonathan Penfield celebrates his first win of the season. Sammy Luebke (left) stands in second place.

Courtesy of Freeride World Tour

Truckee snowboaders wowed judges on the way to a one-two finish last weekend at the Freeride World Tour’s stop at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden, British Columbia, Canada.

Jonathan Penfield, who competed for the Northstar competitive team as a youngster, was the final rider out of the gate, but managed to navigate his way down the steep venue to knock off three-time tour champion, Truckee’s Sammy Luebke, who had been sitting in first place.

“It was great. I managed to avoid all the rocks. All my airs were nice and lofty and I felt like I had plenty of time between features to plan things out,” said Penfield. “It felt great. I’ve ridden here for events years before and feel it’s like a home turf. It got a bit different snowpack. It’s amazing to be winning at home with friends around for the comp!”

Penfield, 32, had a run that featured a massive 360, which propelled him to his third career win on the Freeride World Tour.

“Stoked to take a win in Canada among all these rippers,” Penfield posted to his Instagram account following the event.

Luebke, 30, was the fourth rider out of the gate. He had a couple of big airs off features at the beginning of his run, and a 360 at the bottom of the venue to finish in second place with a score of 84.00.

“Had great snow and weather the whole time, hung out with some of my best friends, and walked away with (second) place from this last (Freeride World Tour) event,” Luebke posted to his Instagram account.

Judges on the tour score riders and skiers based on difficulty of line, control, fluidity, jumps and technique.

In women’s skiing, Jaclyn Paaso, 37, who competed out of Squaw as a youngster, claimed fifth place at Kicking Horse.

In men’s skiing, Isaac Freeland, 24, who attended Sugar Bowl Academy, claimed 11th place after taking fifth in the first event of the season.

The Freeride World Tour will head to Andorra at the end of the month for the next competition.