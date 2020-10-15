Truckee River Day set for this weekend

FILE — Truckee River Watershed Council hosted the 24th annual Truckee River Day on Oct. 20, 2019. The 25th annual event is this weekend, Oct. 16-18.

Michele Prestowitz

For a quarter century locals and visitors have gathered along the banks of the Truckee River to get involved in different restoration projects as part of Truckee River Day.

This year, instead of shovels and buckets, the Truckee River Watershed Council is urging volunteers to spread awareness of past years’ efforts by visiting 10 restoration sites during three days of celebration.

“Over the past 24 years of Truckee River Day, we’ve developed over 200 projects putting thousands of volunteers to work,” said Michele Prestowitz, project manager for the Truckee River Watershed Council, during Tuesday’s presentation to Truckee Town Council. “Volunteers helped plant native vegetation, stabilized eroding stream banks, improved trail access to nature places, and this all has real lasting results improving water quality, habitat and forest health.”

Some of the recent restoration work undertaken by the watershed council has included reducing two tons of sediment from entering the Truckee River by restoring the McIver Dairy Meadow and this past year in Coldstream Canyon where 12 acres of new wetlands were established.

The watershed council is urging volunteers to download its 10-site celebration guide at http://www.truckeeriverwc.org, and then share their experiences at the site through the hashtags #TruckeeRiverDay, #TruckeeRiverWatershed, #TruckeeRiver, #TruckeeRiverDay25, and #VolunteersForiver. This year’s event will span three days this weekend, beginning on Friday. The showcase of restoration work will include the Martis Wildlife Area, Truckee Wetlands, Coldstream Canyon, Glenshire Pond, and others.

An official guide can also be picked up at 10811 Stockrest Springs Road each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 60 volunteers each day will receive a free mask or T-shirt.

“See what restoration looks like, see the benefits of community involvement,” added Prestowitz.

Going forward, the watershed council has set a goal of completing another 50 restoration projects during the next 10 years.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.