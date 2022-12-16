Truckee Rotary club busy in community, thankful for support (opinion)

The 2022 edition of the Rotary Cadillac Ball, The Kentruckee Derby, was an outstanding success. Great fun was had by all and funds were raised to support programs and activities in our Truckee community throughout the year.

Sending a huge hug and thank you to all of the Rotarians, spouses and friends who helped transform the recreation center for the gala evening at the Kentruckee Derby. We loved all of the terrific hats.

Thank you to our sponsors: Truckee Tahoe Lumber Co., Mountain Hardware and Sports, Truckee North Tahoe Materials, Christy Morrison, Nevada State Bank, LP Insurance Services, Tahoe Forest Health System, Wells Fargo Advisors, Michelle Erskine Entertainment, Gallery 5830’, 101.5 FM TruckeeTahoeRadio.com and Aegis Insurance Markets.

Thank you to all of the businesses and individuals who donated items to the silent auction and to all of the attendees who had great fun bidding on items, and through their purchases, adding to the funds that will benefit the Truckee community in the coming year.

And, a big thank you to all of the attendees who purchased Kentruckee Derby tickets, raffle tickets and made silent auction purchases.

A total of approximately $37,000 net was raised to continue support of programs and activities in our community.

Community grant requests funded in October and November included: Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District ($250) for Halloween Festivities; Truckee North Tahoe Junior Development Cycling ($1,000) for program support; Truckee Community Christmas ($2,000) for grocery cards, coats and gifts; Kidzone Museum ($1,000) for program support; Truckee High basketball ($1,000) for program support; Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District ($1,000) to help four sports leagues; Truckee High Wrestling ($1,000) for program support and Glenshire Elementary PTO ($1,000) for online math program.

Rotarians have also been busy with hands on projects in October and November including participating in a work day at Camp Wamp, to help prepare the camp for winter, cutting and delivering firewood to seniors, supporting the community blood drive, the Seniors Thanksgiving Luncheon and assisting with the Bud Fish Christmas Tree lighting event in Downtown Truckee.

If you would like to learn more about Rotary, visit the Rotary Club of Truckee website at https://truckeerotary.org .

Submitted by the Rotary Club of Truckee