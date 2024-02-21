Truckee Rotary Community Foundation seeks nominations for annual donations

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Rotary Community Foundation is once again reaching out to the Truckee community in search of worthy projects or needs to allocate their annual donations. With up to $12,000 available for distribution this year, the Foundation aims to support initiatives that enhance the quality of life for residents in the greater Truckee area.

Established with a commitment to fostering positive change, the Truckee Rotary Community Foundation invites individuals, organizations, and groups to submit nominations for projects or needs that align with their mission. Funding provided by the Foundation is sourced from investments made throughout the year.

“We’re excited to continue our tradition of giving back to Truckee by supporting impactful projects and individuals,” said Steve Randall, Foundation Representative. “Our goal is to identify unique initiatives that may not receive funding from other sources, thereby maximizing the positive impact of our donations.”

Interested parties are encouraged to submit their nominations by Monday, March 11, 2024. Applications should include a brief description of the project or need, the amount requested, and contact information for the nominee. There is no formal application process, and inquiries can be directed to Steve Randall at truckeerandall@gmail.com or by calling 530-448-6157.

Nominations can be mailed to the Truckee Rotary Community Foundation, c/o Steve Randall, P.O. Box 3236, Truckee, CA 96160.