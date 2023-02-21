Truckee Rotary seeks projects for funding

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Rotary Community Foundation is looking for community projects or needs to fund with their annual donations. This year the foundation has up to $12,000 to donate for various projects.

The Truckee Rotary Community Foundation provides funds for worthy individuals, organizations or projects within the greater Truckee community. The donated funds are generated from income and distributions made from investments during the year. The foundation looks for unique projects or individuals that are not of a social nature or being funded by other organizations.

Any organization and/or individual who know of a project or a need may submit an application by writing to the Truckee Rotary Community Foundation, c/o Steve Randall at P.O. Box 3236, Truckee, CA 96160 or by email truckeerandall@gmail.com .

Applications should include: a short description of the project or need; amount requested; the name or contact person; telephone number and e-mail address. There is no formal application. Any questions should be directed to Steve Randall. Application deadline is Monday, March 13, 2023.