Truckee Rotary’s 44th annual Cadillac Ball fast approaching

The Truckee Rotary Club’s annual Cadillac Ball sold out as usual in 2019. The annual event has raised more than $1.5 million for community service organizations.

Provided/Court Leve/www.courtleve.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The 2022 Kentruckee Derby, the Truckee Rotary Club’s 44th annual Cadillac Ball, is fast approaching.

Tickets are still available for the event that takes place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Truckee Community Recreation Center located at 8924 Donner Pass Road.

Registration and cocktails kickoff the event with dinner served at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will feature dinner by Billy McCullough of High Camp and Dragonfly, music by The Blues Monsters, photo booth, costume contest, Silent auction and raffle, crowning of the king and queen, horseshoes and of course horse racing.

Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased at http://www.cadillacball2015.com .

Proceeds from the Derby, the Cadillac Ball, go to grants for projects and activities of nonprofits that benefit the Truckee community.

Since its inception, the Cadillac Ball has raised over $1.5 million and 100% of the proceeds are returned to the community through a monthly grant-making process, helping fill the financial holes for hundreds of local nonprofits, charities, and grassroots organizations.

Funds raised by the Cadillac Ball have supported the Truckee River Legacy, Sierra Senior Services – Meals on Wheels, youth and education, arts and culture, animal welfare, and more.

The Rotary Club of Truckee was chartered on Feb. 14, 1978 and has approximately 100 active members.

For more information, contact Stacy Stahl at tahoestacey@gmail.com or 530-285-3335.

Source: Rotary Club of Truckee