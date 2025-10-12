Truckee Rotary’s ‘Small Town Big Night Out’ returns

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Rotary Night Out

Provided

Event Details Dates: Saturday, November 15, 2025 Location: Tahoe City, CA Tickets: $65 for adults and $35 for kids 12 and under. Purchase tickets and view the full schedule at http://www.smalltaownbignightout.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Break out the Wranglers and polish off your cowboy boots! Join us for Truckee’s big night out, celebrating our community while raising money to support Truckee-Tahoe youth, seniors, and nonprofit organizations. This family-friendly event features something for all ages.

The event will have western-style BBQ, with entree choices of ribs, chicken, or veggie burger. There will be line dancing lessons, cornhole games, a costume contest, with crowning of the Rodeo Queen and Clown and a whiskey tasting.

Registration and Cocktail Hour begins at 5:30 p.m., dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. and dancing will run from 8-11 p.m.

About Truckee Rotary

Each year, the Rotary Club of Truckee makes grants to charities and non-profits in the Truckee-Tahoe area. 100% of the proceeds from Small Town Big Night Out directly fund groups and projects that benefit our community, such as Sierra Senior Services – Meals on Wheels, youth and education, arts and culture, animal welfare, and more. With your support we can continue to help fill the financial gaps that many of these organizations face.

The Rotary Club of Truckee was chartered on February 14, 1978. Our club has approximately 100 active members who share a compelling sense of service and camaraderie. Each club member volunteers personal time and services to helping improve our community and works hard to raise funds that the club contributes to local, national, and international charities.

Our club is part of Rotary International, a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million professional and community leaders who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in business, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. There are 33,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries. Clubs are nonpolitical, nonreligious, and open to all cultures, races, and creeds.