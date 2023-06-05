Truckee Roundhouse 7th Annual Maker Show to bring creative community together

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Sunday, June 11, the Truckee Roundhouse Community Makerspace will host the 7th annual Maker Show, a celebration of Tahoe’s makers, artists, and craftspeople. This year, event organizers expanded their reach to invite neighboring and partnering arts organizations and supporters. June 11th will be a true celebration of our region’s creative ecosystem with more than 60 participating makers and organizations from Truckee, Kings Beach, Tahoe City, Incline Village, Reno, Sparks, South Lake Tahoe, the Sierra Valley, Nevada City, and the Bay Area.

The Maker Show is designed for attendees to explore their creative potential. Adults and kids can participate in dozens and dozens of interactive maker activities, most of them free. Truckee Roundhouse members are hosting activities such as laser engraving, CNC wood routing, encaustic hot wax painting, ceramics wheel throwing, CNC metal plasma cutting, wood turning, candle making, and leather stamping.

Maker Show Sponsor Mountain Forge is returning with their popular blacksmithing activity. KidZone, Keep Truckee Green, and North Tahoe Arts Center will be at the event hosting free art activities along with Friends of the Truckee Library, Sierra College, and Friends of Tahoe Truckee Waldorf— who will be hosting a community weaving project.

Members of the Curious Forge Art Center of Nevada City will bring a 6-person Art Bike for guests to take a cruise on. Sara Smith Fine Art will host a bag-making project. Teen members of SWEP’s Envirolution Club known for the Trashion Show, are hosting a plastic slumping activity, demonstrating uses for non-recyclable plastics.

Obtainium Works, known for their 3-story Victorian House on wheels at Burning Man, is returning with the Robot Rumble, a radio-controlled robot activity. Guests can build an artsy robot from obtainium (upcycled materials) and check out Obtainium’s micro art cars. Guests will get to play with Crawford Metalworks’ large-scale interactive spinning metal art, Ratchetfish.

Attendees can take a guided tour of the Makerspace, participate in the Silent Auction and Raffle, and could go home with a ski pass from Palisades Tahoe, private maker sessions, or local hand-crafted works. The Maker Market will feature goods, gifts, and art made by local makers.

The show will include a Van Conversion Show & Tell and scheduled Panel Talks on; Sustainable & Upcycled Making, Small Maker Business and Art as Activism, held in the shaded outdoor Pavillion.

Mogrog’s food truck will serve hearty eats and kid-friendly items. Tommy’s EATS will be serving healthy bowls and Tahoe Pops is back with their organic popsicles. Sponsors Pacific Crest Coffee and The Good Wolf Brewery will be serving up coffee and craft brews.

The Maker Show is the largest fundraiser and community event of the year for Truckee Roundhouse, a non-profit community organization. Entrance fees help keep the Truckee Roundhouse’s programs achievable and affordable for our mountain community.