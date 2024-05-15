Truckee Roundhouse 8th Annual Maker Show biggest event yet

When: Sunday, June 9, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Truckee Roundhouse Community Makerspace, 12116 Chandelle Way, Truckee Tahoe Airport

Tickets: Adults: $15. Youth and bikers: $10. Kids under 5: Free! Buy early online and save $5.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Sunday, June 9, the Truckee Roundhouse Community Makerspace will host the 8th annual Maker Show, a celebration of Tahoe’s makers, artists, craftspeople, and our creative ecosystem. As Truckee Roundhouse’s largest community outreach event, this year’s event will host more than 75 participating makers and organizations from Truckee, North Lake Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe, Reno, and the Bay Area.

Different from most craft fairs or festivals, the Maker Show’s goal is for attendees to explore their creativity by participating in dozens of activities. Most activities are free with admission. Truckee Roundhouse members are hosting screenprinting, sewing an upcycled bag, take-and-bake ceramics, patch-making, heat transfers, laser engraving, encaustic hot wax painting, and candle making. The Wild River Waldorf School is hosting a community weaving project.

A picture of the 2023 Maker Show. Courtesy of Truckee Roundhouse.

Crowd favorite Obtainium Works is back with Robot Rumble radio-controlled robot battles. This year, locals can build a robot body before the event to compete in the Maker Show battles. The Robot Workshop will be held Friday, May 17, and is open to ages 10 to adult; kids must have an adult join them.

New tech activities this year include air rocket launching with Bridgewire Makerspace. The Robot Village will house upcycled robot crafts with North Tahoe Arts, and attendees can drive an underwater research robot and do an LED project with the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

Free mini Workshops will be hosted in the shaded outdoor Pavilion, including How to Fix a Bike Tire, How to Stretch Canvas, and How to Make LED wearables. Keep Truckee Green is teaming up with S.W.E.P. to host a Water Bottle bling project, so guests are encouraged to bring their refillable bottles. Redwood Materials will be accepting old batteries, so folks can bring all types of batteries to recycle.

Show & Tell exhibitions include local student artwork, Burning Man sculptures, and a new giant playa-art bike by Fred Besch. The Maker’s Market will feature ceramics, jewelry, clothing, accessories, toys, sports gear, homewares, and original art created by local makers.

Guests can participate in the Silent Auction and Raffle and go home with gorgeous hand-crafted works, take a tour of the Makerspace, and enjoy food by Mogrog’s, EATS, Olympico’s taco truck, and Tahoe Pops organic popsicles. Sponsors Pacific Crest Coffee and The Good Wolf Brewery will once again be serving up coffee and craft brews.

The Maker Show is the largest annual fundraiser and outreach event for the Truckee Roundhouse, a non-profit community makerspace. The revenue raised helps keep the Truckee Roundhouse’s programs achievable and affordable for the whole community.