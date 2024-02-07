Truckee Roundhouse Community Makerspace announces class scholarship program

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Roundhouse Community Makerspace introduced its new Class Scholarship Program, reinforcing its commitment to making creative space, technology, and tools accessible to everyone in the community.

The Truckee Roundhouse offers a wide range of classes that empower individuals to explore and unleash their creative potential. The Class Scholarship Program grants individual awards of $275 per individual per quarter, enabling recipients to enroll in any available classes across their five workshops: wood, metal, textiles, ceramics, and technology. An individual can apply for up to two scholarships per year.

This initiative is designed to provide educational opportunities for individuals demonstrating financial need and a desire to use the Truckee Roundhouse for personal or professional growth.

To be eligible for the Class Scholarship Program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be 16 years of age or older.

Submit a scholarship application for consideration.

Demonstrate financial need based on household size, employment status, and a statement of need.

Preferential consideration will be given to residents of the North Lake Tahoe area, including Incline Village, Truckee, and Summit areas.

Priority will be given to residents showcasing a genuine commitment to utilizing the space for self-improvement and growth.

Upon receipt and use of the scholarship, applicants are required to complete an Impact Survey.

For those with questions or seeking assistance before completing the application, please contact info@truckeeroundhouse.org .