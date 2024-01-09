Truckee Roundhouse Community Makerspace launches monthly LGBTQIA+ craft workshops

In their continued efforts to be an inclusive and safe space for all makers in the community, the Truckee Roundhouse Community Makerspace will launch a monthly workshop series geared at engaging local LGBTQIA+ makers starting February 2024.

These free to low-cost workshops aim to provide queer creatives with a space to generate ideas, explore, learn, and be supported in the community. Expert mentors and instructors will guide activities focused on creative play, exploration, and self-expression, including hand-sewn upcycled tiny stuffed animals, custom vinyl shirt designs, tie-dying, encaustic painting, and a woodworking project.

The first two classes in the series are:

“Creature Comforts” Hand-Sewing Tiny Stuffed Animals on February 12 from 4- 7 p.m.

Learn the art of hand-sewing adorable miniature creatures using recycled fabrics in our first LBGTQIA+ community craft workshop! We’ll guide you through the magical process of transforming old sweaters and clothes into charming and eco-friendly companions.

“Melting Meditation” Encaustic Painting on March 4 from 4- 7 p.m.

Immerse yourself in the art of painting with hot beeswax. Learn the techniques, tools, and secrets behind this captivating medium as you create your own stunning encaustic masterpieces.

All classes are open to students aged 16 – adult, at any experience level. Space is limited, and to join, participants must reserve their spot online at http://www.truckeeroundhouse.org/schedule . We kindly ask that everyone only reserve a space if they plan to attend the class — canceling or not attending decreases our ability to serve the community with this free resource.

The Truckee Roundhouse identified a need for this programming, recognizing there are few if any, formal opportunities in our area for the LBGTQIA+ community to gather. The Roundhouse hopes to elevate and amplify the many creative and diverse voices of our community by providing space for networking, collaborating, and building connections that can lead to innovative projects, partnerships, and friendships.

This project has been made possible through generous grants from the Martis Camp Foundation, the Richard Reed Foundation, and the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation Queen of Hearts Women’s Fund. The Truckee Roundhouse is grateful to these foundation partners for helping expand the enrichment opportunities offered in our community and helping empower more people to explore their creative potential.