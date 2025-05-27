Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show returns with expanded scale and talent

TRUCKEE, Calif. The Truckee Roundhouse Community Makerspace will host the ninth Annual Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show on Sunday, June 8. The event has grown to become its largest outreach and fundraising event yet, in terms of both footprint and the number of community partners and artists. More than 90 attractions will be hosted inside and outside of Truckee-Tahoe Airport’s Non-profit Row.

This family-friendly event is a gathering of creative organizations of the North Tahoe and Reno regions, plus special guests from the Bay Area. Guests will have the opportunity to try out more than 45 hands-on maker activities, free with donation admission, making the event different from arts and craft shows. At the Maker Show, you are the maker.

“The Maker Show benefits the Truckee Roundhouse’s educational programs and keeps access to creative enrichment affordable and achievable for our mountain community. It is great exposure for local artists and organizations, highlighting for the community where they can find meaningful enrichment opportunities in our region year-round,” said Karyn Stanley, Truckee Roundhouse Executive Director.

In the Workshop Lab, take hour-long classes like Alcohol Ink Art and Intro to Electronic Music Synthesis. Inside the Truckee Roundhouse, check out the wood CNC Shopbot router, plus wood-turning, 3D printing, laser engraving, screen printing, and a science experiment called Electric Fruit, where sound is generated by fruit. In the Dark Room, guests can peek through microscopes with the San Francisco Microscopical Society, paint on the black light mural, and check out light-up clothing from Blue Moon Designs, LED wearable art from California STEAM, and art by Alyssa Oliveira and Randy Gates.

In Robot Village, visit the BurnBot RX Machine, a remote-controlled vehicle used for prescribed burns. Reno’s Bridgewire Makerspace members will demo their First Robotics competitive robot and host air-rocket making. Josh Buchanan of Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal will show off his handmade 3D printer, using recycled plastics. Peninsula Precious Plastics from the Bay Area will be recycling plastics into new items. Attendees can pump a railroad handcar down 80 feet of narrow gauge rail or print commemorative collectible coasters on a 117-year-old steam-powered printing press from Kinetic Steamworks. Obtainium Works is back with Robot Rumble, where you can sign up to make RC trash-bots using upcycled materials.



Show & Tell exhibitions include art cars featured at Burning Man; climb into The Giving Tree art car, art-bike maker Fred Besch will be cruising his giant bike, and the Golden Mean, a Steampunk flame-breathing snail art car, will make its Truckee debut. The Pugg art car by artists James Cole and Dan Fraiman will be on display along with a dwarf race car by Callie Whiting and Donner Party Racing. Los Cabos, México artist Juan Sotomayor will exhibit large-scale metal sculptures, and Bay Area artist Sherry Tobin is bringing her Ladybug Trailer with an art-car painting demonstration. Mozeart Designz will host an interactive glass fusing activity, and Revive Tahoe will demonstrate glass etching.

Unique for this year, check out Flight Lab, an aviation experience by the Truckee Tahoe Airport. Get up close to planes on static display, meet the pilots who fly them, and explore how aviation plays a vital role in firefighting, emergency response, and community safety.

In the Kid Zone, you’ll find friendship bracelet making with North Tahoe High Art Club, Shrinky Dinks hosted by the Tahoe Ability Program, storytelling and weaving with Wild River Waldorf School, plus face-painting and balloon animals by Giggles & Grins. At the Art Village, participate in painting a mural with Truckee Pride, paint with Piper J. Gallery, and check out a demonstration by Sara Dube of Gallery 5830. Natural Science booths include Sagehen Creek Field Station, Trails & Vistas, Tahoe Institute of Natural Science, Sierra Watershed Education Program, and Reno Girl Scout Troop 737.

Local makers will be vending handmade wares, including Jillian Culver of Crochet with IllJay and Kings Beach woodworker Andrew Cline with his one-of-a-kind furniture. Food trucks include MogRog, Tommy’s Eats, Casa Baeza, Tahoe Pops, and Super Swirl ice cream. Enjoy coffee from Sponsor Pacific Crest Coffee or visit the bar to enjoy Alibi Ale Works beer or wine from Truckee River Wines.