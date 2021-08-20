Truckee runners post top-10 finish at Marlette 50K
Roughly 100 runners took off Sunday morning, taking part in the annual Marlette Lake 50K.
A pair of locals posted top-10 finishes at the Big Blue Adventure event, which takes runners on trails from Spooner Lake to the Marlette Lake Trail.
Truckee’s Chris Orton, 48, finished the 50-kilometer course with a time of 5 hours, 41 minutes, 50 seconds to claim ninth place; while fellow Truckee local, Kelleyann Schilke, finished with a time of 5:45:30 to take fourth in the women’s division and 10th overall.
David Bresnahan, 37, of Salt Lake City, won the race with a time of 4:46:35. Kate Mulcahy, 29, of Roseville, won the women’s division and was fifth overall with a time of 5:23:35.
Other top local finishes included Bryce Grebitus, 26, of Truckee, in 12th place with a time of 5:50:56; and Truckee’s Janet Highhill, 45, with a time of 6:12:43 for first place in the women’s masters division and 20th overall.
Big Blue Adventure will continue with its slate of events on Saturday at Sand Harbor with the XTERRA Lake Tahoe off-road triathlon.
For full results, visit http://www.tahoetrailrunning.com.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643
