Truckee Sanitary District celebrates retirement of long-time employee

Matt Ruge (center) with TSD Board Members Marcus Waters (left) and Dennis Anderson (right)

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Sanitary District announced the retirement of Matt Ruge after 26 years of service.

A collection systems maintenance supervisor for the district for the past five years, Ruge’s last day was Wednesday, Nov. 30. He started working for the district in 1996.

The Board of Directors adopted a Resolution of Appreciation on Dec. 1 acknowledging his contributions to the district, Truckee community and sewer industry.

According to District General Manager Blake Tresan, “Matt was always looking for ways to improve and was instrumental in the invention of a manhole product, Hercules Shutout, which is now marketed nationwide and for which the agency was awarded the 2021 Operator Ingenuity Award by the Water Environment Federation.”

“Matt was a true asset to the district during his 26 years of service and always kept the environment and the people of Truckee at the top of his priorities. Matt will be missed,” said Board President Dennis Anderson.

At the retirement celebration, Ruge expressed tremendous gratitude to the agency and community and indicated that he looks forward to spending more time with his family and playing more golf.