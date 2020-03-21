Truckee Sanitary District COVID-19 response to ensure reliable service, keep employees safe
From a news release:
In order to ensure the Truckee Sanitary District’s ability to continue to provide essential sewer service to the greater Truckee area and to protect the health of TSD’s employees, their families, and the public by reducing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, TSD has temporarily modified their operations as follows:
- The TSD Administration and Field Operations buildings located at 12304 Joerger Dr. will be closed to the public starting Thursday, March 19, 2020 until further notice.
- TSD will continue to provide all essential services including inspections.
- Customers may contact TSD via email or phone as follows:
– Sewer emergencies – (530) 913-0011
– General inquiries or inspection scheduling – (530) 587-3804 or Info@truckeesan.org
- Additional information, including the TSD Board Meeting schedule, agendas, and minutes, is available on the TSD website at http://www.truckeesan.org The District thanks you for your patience and cooperation during these challenging times. The Truckee Sanitary District (TSD) is the public agency responsible for the collection and conveyance of wastewater in the greater Truckee Area. Formed in 1906, TSD is governed b y a 5-member publically elected Board of Directors. TSD holds Board Meetings on the third Thursday of each month at its Administration Building located at 12304 Joerger Drive, Truckee, CA 96161. For more information on TSD call (530) 587-3804 or visit.
