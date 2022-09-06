Truckee Sanitary District unveils plaque in memory of longtime board member

Truckee Sanitary District Board of Directors stand next to a plaque in memory of longtime board member Ron Sweet.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Sanitary District on Wednesday, Aug. 17, held a ceremony in memory of former Board Member Ron Sweet.

Sweet, who served on the Board of Directors continuously for 43 years, passed away last November at the age of 87. A bronze plaque was unveiled at the ceremony.

The plaque, which is mounted on a granite stone off of the Legacy Trail with a view of Truckee Falls, commemorates Sweet’s years of service to the people of Truckee. Current and former board members and employees of TSD were present for the unveiling ceremony.

According to current Board President Dennis Anderson, “Ron was well respected by both the community and staff at TSD. He wanted the best for Truckee and dedicated his time and expertise to ensure the betterment of the community. Ron will be remembered at TSD for his commitment to the staff and creating a safe and healthy work environment.”