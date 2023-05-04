Truckee Sanitary District wins state award

Truckee Sanitary District Staff receiving their Collection System of the Year Award

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Sanitary District is proud to announce that it was recently selected as the recipient of the 2022 Sewer Collection System of the Year Award by the California Water Environment Association.

“This is a great honor” said Blake Tresan, TSD General Manager, “TSD staff work 24/7 to uphold our mission of protecting the public health and environment of our mountain community. Much of the work we do is, as our customers would want, out-of-sight and out-of-mind. To be recognized by the State for the outstanding work of our team is extremely gratifying.”

According to CWEA, the state association dedicated to the protection of the water environment, TSD exemplified what a sewer agency should be. As part of the selection process, CWEA sent a committee of six experts to visit the TSD facility.

According to Ray Mendez, CWEA’s Collection System Chair, “TSD demonstrated expertise in its maintenance programs, regulatory compliance, safety & training procedures, customer service, public outreach, and emergency response. We were particularly impressed with how well they manage their sewer system in such a challenging environment, as well as the degree of initiative TSD employees exhibited, including their development of a novel manhole sealant product that reduces the chances of sewer spills and prevents worker injuries. TSD was the clear choice for this award.”

A group of TSD employees attended the recent CWEA annual conference in San Diego, California on April 19, 2023 where they were presented with the award.

“We are especially proud of the award,” said Denny Anderson, president of the Board of Directors, “CWEA’s recognition affirms that we are the ‘best of the best,’ and we are providing high-quality service to our customers.”