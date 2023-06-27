Truckee set to celebrate the Fourth of July with ‘some good, clean, fun’

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Multiple local agencies have come together to ensure that Truckee Independence Day celebrations are as safe, clean and fun as possible. Many new efforts have been implemented that focus on leaving no trace once the party’s over.

An official online guide has also been developed that serves as a one-stop-shop for all Truckee Fourth of July information: Truckee4thofJuly.com.

Another big change this year – a new, FREE shuttle will run an express route from Truckee High School to West End Beach and back from 4-11 p.m. Three parking lots will be open at the high school for the park-and-ride service.

A free and secure bike valet will also be staged at the high school for those who decide to leave their vehicles at home and take the shuttle which will help ease congestion at the West End of Donner Lake. Morning free shuttle service from neighborhoods and back again to parade locations will be available as well. Parking at Donner State Memorial Park costs $10 per vehicle, but is expected to fill up by mid-morning.

All day and throughout the evening, attendees will notice extra water bottle filling stations, more portable restroom facilities and additional traffic controllers, police officers and likely more people on foot and bikes compared to previous years. Revelers are reminded to pack out all trash to protect wildlife & water quality. Trash bags will be provided at the beach and the high school shuttle location.

Many new efforts have been implemented that focus on leaving no trace once the party’s over. Provided / Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District]

The public is also invited to participate in post 4th clean-up events happening at West End Beach and in adjacent Donner Lake neighborhoods on July 5, and at Donner Memorial State Park on July 7.

Full Day of Events

The day is chock full of fun events – kicking off with the free pancake breakfast at Truckee Fire Station #92 located at the entrance to the East West fields on Donner Pass Rd. Here’s the full lineup:

7 to 10 a.m. Pancake Breakfast – Truckee Fire Station 92‍

9 a.m. West End Beach Opens – Donner Lake‍ (Tickets Required)

9:40 to 10 a.m. Firecracker Mile – Gateway to Downtown Truckee‍

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parade – Donner Pass Rd to Downtown Truckee‍

1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Games and Music – West End Beach Donner Lake (Tickets Required)

9:30 to 10 p.m. Fireworks – West End Beach, Donner Lake

Visit Truckee4thofjuly.com for full details on each event along with boating and cold water safety tips, FAQs and more.