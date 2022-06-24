Truckee slugger Purgason named league MVP

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Following a 25-9 campaign and a trip to the state championship game, the Truckee baseball team has earned a number of league and state accolades.

Senior Sam Purgason garnered MVP honors for the Class 3A Northern – West League.

Purgason led the Wolverines with 39 RBIs, six home runs, six triples, and 37 runs.

Senior Tyler Lamperti was named the league’s pitcher of the year following a 73-strikeout campaign.

Senior catcher Griffin Roberts was named all-league at his position. Matt Tanner was also selected an all-league infielder to round out Truckee’s first-team selections.

Senior pitcher Jackson Kahl was named second-team all league along with junior teammate Damon Bacon.

In the outfield, senior Cody Zachariasen was named second-team all-league. Junior Dylan Sumner was given honorable mention for his play this season.