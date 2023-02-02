Truckee snowboarders ride to pair of wins at Alpine Meadows
ALPINE MEADOWS, Calif. — For the first time this season, a pair of Truckee snowboarders stood atop the podium Monday at Alpine Meadows, boasting wins in the second giant slalom event of the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation season.
Senior Tanner Kuch earned his third win in four races, edging out North Tahoe’s Logan Carter by 0.06 second to take first place with a combined time of 1 minute, 12.50 seconds.
Truckee’s Porter Shelby also finished in the top 10, posting a combined time of 1:19.62.
As a team, the Truckee boys finished in fourth place with 187 points. North Tahoe won Monday’s giant slalom race with a high score of 204 points.
The Lakers also had Kai Cortez finish in sixth place with a combined time of 1:19.30.
The North Tahoe girls’ team gave the school a sweep of the team scores, finishing well ahead of the other five schools with a high score of 227 points.
For the first time this season, Lakers star snowboarder Hanna Percy was beaten. Percy would have the third fastest time on the blue run and fastest on the red run to finish in second place with a total time of 1:17.54.
Alex Bumann finished in fourth place for the Lakers with a combined time of 1:17.83. Lucia Vail was fifth with a total time of 1:24.29 and Kyra Oh gave North Tahoe four riders in the top six, finishing with a combined time of 1:26.10. Issabella Berberich also finished ninth for the Lakers with a combined time of 1:28.26.
The Truckee girls’ team finished in second place with 196 points. Junior Ellery Manning led the Wolverines with her first win of the season. Manning had the second fastest times on both runs to finish first overall with a total time of 1:16.62.
Senior Bryce Manning had the fastest time on the blue run on the way to finishing in third place with a combined time of 1:17.83.
High school racing will head to Boreal Mountain California on Monday for the third round of slalom riding.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.