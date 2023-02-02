Truckee snowboarders ride to pair of wins at Alpine Meadows

Truckee’s Ellery Manning prepares for her run at Alpine Meadows. Manning would ride to her first victory of the season.

Courtesy Eniko Kuch

Boys’ top-five times 1) Tanner Kuch (Truckee) 1:12.50 2) Logan Carter (North Tahoe) 1:12.56 3) Kurt Fischer (Davis) 1:16.02 4) Jaxon Kamisky (Davis) 1:17.89 5) Josh Ramirez (Placer) 1:18.07 Girls’ top-five times 1) Ellery Manning (Truckee) 1:16.62 2) Hanna Percy (North Tahoe) 1:17.54 3) Bryce Manning (Truckee) 1:17.83 4) Alex Bumann (North Tahoe) 1:22.96 5) Lucia Vail (North Tahoe) 1:24.49

ALPINE MEADOWS, Calif. — For the first time this season, a pair of Truckee snowboarders stood atop the podium Monday at Alpine Meadows, boasting wins in the second giant slalom event of the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation season.

Senior Tanner Kuch earned his third win in four races, edging out North Tahoe’s Logan Carter by 0.06 second to take first place with a combined time of 1 minute, 12.50 seconds.

Truckee’s Porter Shelby also finished in the top 10, posting a combined time of 1:19.62.

As a team, the Truckee boys finished in fourth place with 187 points. North Tahoe won Monday’s giant slalom race with a high score of 204 points.

The Lakers also had Kai Cortez finish in sixth place with a combined time of 1:19.30.

The North Tahoe girls’ team gave the school a sweep of the team scores, finishing well ahead of the other five schools with a high score of 227 points.

For the first time this season, Lakers star snowboarder Hanna Percy was beaten. Percy would have the third fastest time on the blue run and fastest on the red run to finish in second place with a total time of 1:17.54.

Alex Bumann finished in fourth place for the Lakers with a combined time of 1:17.83. Lucia Vail was fifth with a total time of 1:24.29 and Kyra Oh gave North Tahoe four riders in the top six, finishing with a combined time of 1:26.10. Issabella Berberich also finished ninth for the Lakers with a combined time of 1:28.26.

The Truckee girls’ team finished in second place with 196 points. Junior Ellery Manning led the Wolverines with her first win of the season. Manning had the second fastest times on both runs to finish first overall with a total time of 1:16.62.

Senior Bryce Manning had the fastest time on the blue run on the way to finishing in third place with a combined time of 1:17.83.

High school racing will head to Boreal Mountain California on Monday for the third round of slalom riding.

Tanner Kuch raced to a third win of the season on Monday at Alpine Meadows.

Courtesy Eniko Kuch