Truckee Sprints deliver high-speed action under the lights

AUBURN, Calif. – High school Nordic skiers from across the region battled it out under the lights last Friday, Jan. 24, at the Truckee Sprints, an exciting head-to-head race format held at Auburn Ski Club.

A total of 51 boys and 29 girls took on the challenging 1-kilometer course in a fast-paced qualifying round. The top 30 racers in each division advanced to the quarterfinals, where they were split into five heats of six athletes. From each heat, the top two finishers automatically moved on to the semifinals, along with two additional “lucky losers”—the fastest remaining racers based on time.

Conner Suen. Provided / Rebecca Anderson

The semifinals narrowed the field further, with two heats of six skiers each. The top two from each heat, plus two more lucky losers, punched their tickets to the highly anticipated finals.

As the competition reached its climax under the night sky, Truckee High’s Jayna Palmer claimed victory in the girls’ race, with Eastside Academy’s Raegan Czeschin finishing second and North Tahoe’s Kalea Min taking third. On the boys’ side, Truckee High’s Conner Suen took the win, followed by teammate Alden Behan in second and North Tahoe’s Sole Lanzarone in third.

Jayna Palmer. Provided / Rebecca Anderson

With two races now in the books, Truckee High leads North Tahoe in both the boys’ and girls’ overall team standings.

Next up, teams will travel to Mammoth for the Mammoth Classic, set for Friday, Jan. 31.

