Truckee student earns runner-up award in Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest

Optimum’s VP State & Local Government Affairs Jim Campbell and essay contest Runner-Up Alexa Carrillo Macias.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A Truckee High School student earned a runner-up award for an essay she wrote for internet provider Optimum’s Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest.

During an event on Jan. 19, 10th grader Alexa Carrillo Macias was awarded with a backpack full of supplies, including an iPad.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Optimum and its parent company, Altice, together with co-sponsor TelevisaUnivision invited students across the company’s 21-state footprint to share in 500 words or less a person or group of Hispanic heritage who have kept their community connected to one another, to their culture or to those outside their community.

Macias, who grew up in Truckee, was told about the contest from her English teacher, Craig Rowe.

“I was interested in it because the prompt spoke out to me,” Macias said.

Macias chose to write about Becky G, an American singer and actress who found crossover success in the Latin music scene.

“It was about Becky G and how she’s done things to help the Hispanic community feel more connected and how she inspired me,” Macias said.

Additionally, for the first time, Optimum and TelevisaUnivision recognized the educators who encouraged their students to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by submitting an essay. Special gifts were awarded to educators who sponsored the highest number of essay submissions from their students.

Macias said she didn’t expect to get recognition and added that the recognition felt good.

“I’m really grateful for Altice providing this opportunity to many students across the country,” Macias said. “It’s really cool that we get to speak for our community and culture and our struggles.”