Truckee student majoring in aerospace engineering makes honor list
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee native Wulfe Retzlaff is succeeding at the next level in education.
The Missouri University of Science and Technology senior, who is majoring in aerospace engineering, was recently recognized for making the honor list for the 2022 fall semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Missouri S&T is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,000 students.
