Truckee students earn top spots in Climate Justice Challenge contest

A screen grab from the winning video by Isaac Medina of Truckee High School.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby and La Fuerza Latina on Monday announced the winners of their Climate Justice Challenge, a video contest for Lake Tahoe area high school students.

Participants were asked to submit a video up to three minutes in length, answering the prompt, “What climate justice means to you.”

First-place went to Isaac Medina from Truckee High School. His winning video can be watched here .

Second place was a tie, between Eli Cavanagh and Annalea Rost, both from Truckee High School.

Third place was awarded to Emiliano Morales-Lopez, also from Truckee High School.

Cavanagh said, “I’m incredibly delighted that La Fuerza Latina is putting on a challenge like this and am deeply honored to be among the first winners. I would like to pass on my best wishes to the people who made it happen …”

“I am so grateful to have been able to participate in the Climate Justice video challenge,” Rost said. “I have always had a love for the outdoors and an eager desire to protect it, and this challenge helped me inform others about the importance of climate justice.”

Medina and Morales-Lopez could not be reached for comment in time for publication.

Dr. Craig Rowe, director of La Fuerza Latina and instructor at Truckee High School, said, “La Fuerza Latina was thrilled to partner with Citizens Climate Lobby in offering our local youth a chance to creatively make their calls for climate justice. Out of an extraordinary collection of video submissions, the winners demonstrated a unique blend of videography skills, research, and passion that gives us all hope for a better climate future.”

The LFL Climate Team will be doing a video montage using excerpts from all of the video submissions.

For more information, contact Jaena Bloomquist at jaenabloomquist@yahoo.com or 707-889-2091