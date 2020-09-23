Truckee students to participate in a Global Day of Climate Action September 25

FROM A RELEASE:

Truckee students from Tahoe Expedition Academy (TEA), Truckee High School (THS), and Sierra Expeditionary Learning School (SELS) are participating in a Global Day of Climate Action, called for by world-renowned teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg and her organization, Fridays for Future.

On Friday, September 25, from 3-5 p.m., they are planning a Covid-conscious display or Shoe Strike, at the Eagle Monument on the corner of Donner Pass Road and Spring Street in Truckee. Shoes will be collected on Thursday, September 25 at THS, TEA, and the Glenshire General Store. On Friday, a small group of students will set up the shoes to symbolically stand-in for people. Shoes will be donated to charity after the event. Anyone can donate shoes.

All ages are welcome to come to the Eagle Monument to show support for climate action at this temporary, art-like installation. It will be an expression of the climate justice and youth movements for a stable climate and a clean and healthy planet.

This is not a protest. It will be a quiet, reflective atmosphere. People are encouraged to take pictures and contact elected leaders to create consensus for swift climate-safe solutions. “We strike because there is still time to change, but time is of the essence. The sooner we act, the better our shared future will be.” -Greta Thunberg

Please wear a mask, social distance, and limit your stay in the area to around 10 minutes.

Source: Citizens’ Climate Lobby