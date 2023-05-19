Truckee swimmers sweep regional meet

Junior Asher Kates swims to a win in the 100-meter backstroke during Friday’s preliminary rounds.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Truckee’s swim team dominated the Class 3A Northern Region meet, sweeping the boys and girls’ team championships.

The boys’ team cruised to the Class 3A title with a high score of 349 points behind standout performances juniors Asher Kates and Noah Erskine.

Kates won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:58.60, and took first place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.65. Kates was also part of the Wolverines’ winning 200-yard freestyle relay, and the team’s runner-up 200-yard medley relay team.

Erskine captured the regional title in the 200-yard freestyle 1:54.95. Erskine also took second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time 58.00. He was part of the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team that took first place with a time 1:38.13, and the 400-yard freestyle relay team that finished runners-up.

The boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of junior Kates, sophomore Lance Wogsland, senior Aidan Hodges, and junior Erskine took first place with a time of 1:38.13.

The girls’ team piled up 469 points on the way to a regional championship.

Senior Ella Palmer led the Wolverines with a win the 100-yard butterfly by more than two seconds, touching the wall with a time of 59.85. She also took first place in the 100-yard backstroke by more than eight seconds with a time of 57.73.

Sophomore Aspen Hall won the girls’ 100-yard freestyle, topping the field by more than two seconds with a time of 58.67. She also finished second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.34.

Senior Allie Crews won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:16.04.

The girls’ 200-yard medley relay was won by Truckee junior Hope Smith, Crews, Palmer, and junior Reese Hoffmann. The girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay was won by Hall, freshman Hayley Hynes, freshman Addie Schaller, and Hoffmann.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships will get underway Friday at the Carson Aquatic Facility in Carson City. The final will take place Saturday.