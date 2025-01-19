Truckee Tahoe Airport District advances sustainable aviation goals setting new 2025 leadership benchmarks 

TRUCKEE, Calif. – As the aviation industry enters a pivotal year for climate action, the Truckee Tahoe Airport District (TTAD) is building on its groundbreaking initiatives to advance sustainable aviation. Following sustainable achievements in recent years including becoming the nation’s first airport to exclusively offer sustainable aviation jet fuel (SAF), TTAD is pursuing important initiatives that will ultimately help the airport to achieve net-zero aviation practices.

“Our sustainability achievements to date have positioned us to take even bolder steps in 2025,” said Robb Etnyre, TTAD general manager. “We’re not just implementing green initiatives – we’re demonstrating that regional airports can lead the aviation industry’s transition to net-zero operations.”

Key milestones powering TTAD’s sustainability agenda for 2025 and the future include:

SAF Fuel Program — Pioneering Clean Fuel Leadership

TTAD is the first airport in the country to exclusively offer sustainable aviation jet fuel. The bio-fuel offers a 23% reduction in carbon emissions per gallon, compared to traditional Jet A Fuel over the entire life cycle. In addition, the airport now offers full-service fueling for 100LL small or piston-powered aircraft, meaning fuel is delivered directly to the aircraft eliminating the need for pilots to taxi to the self-serve fuel island and then taxi to a hangar.

Accelerating Operational Efficiency

To reduce TTAD’s carbon footprint, the airport plans to expand its electric vehicle fleet, currently consisting of four vehicles, with more replacements scheduled as older vehicles are retired. TTAD also uses electric aircraft Ground Power Units to charge airplanes while they are parked. These battery cells replace traditional diesel powered charging units. Additionally the airport uses energy-efficient airfield lighting and offers electric vehicle charging stations to guests, free of charge for the first two hours.

Advancing Regional Climate Goals — Climate Transformation Alliance

Both general manager Robb Etnyre and current TTAD board chair Kat Rohlf are founding members of the Climate Transformation Alliance (CTA). This regional public-private partnership is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045 for the Truckee-North Lake Tahoe region, thanks in part to funding received from the airport.

Environmental Stewardship — Land & Water Preservation

TTAD has purchased land around the airport to ensure it maintains open space for recreational use and as a habitat for local wildlife. In total, TTAD manages 2,000+ acres of diverse land. As responsible land owners the airport conducts prescribed burns to reduce fuel buildup. One such burn was carried out in early November last year on the airport owned Waddle Ranch. TTAD has also donated millions of dollars to support local fire agencies with wildfire mitigation programs that help protect neighborhoods from the threat of wildfires across the district.

Exceeding Industry Targets — Tracking Emissions

A 2023 sustainability report by NZero revealed TTAD’s 31% reduction in aviation fuel emissions, putting the airport ahead of schedule to achieve net-zero emissions well before the industry’s 2050 target. This positions TTAD as a model for sustainable operations in 2025 and beyond.

Read the full report here:

https://truckeetahoeairport.com/documents/901-ktrk_2023_sustainability_report-pdf

Finally, as a leading convener on sustainable aviation practices, the airport will host a Sustainable Aviation Conference on February 10. Representatives from airports within 100 miles of Truckee will be invited to attend and engage in the event. To learn more about TTAD’s sustainability efforts visit: https://saf.truckeetahoeairport.com .