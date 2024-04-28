Truckee Tahoe Airport District Allocates Nearly $2 Million for Vital Wildfire Mitigation Projects

TRUCKEE, Calif. – In a display of commitment to community safety and environmental stewardship, the Truckee Tahoe Airport District has announced the approval of $1,934,500 in funding for eight district-wide wildfire mitigation projects. The decision, approved unanimously in a 5-0 vote at this week’s Airport District board meeting, marks a significant step forward in proactively addressing the threat of wildfires in the Truckee Tahoe region.

The approved funding will support collaborative efforts between TTAD and local fire departments, including CalFire Truckee-North Tahoe Battalion, Northstar Fire Department, Truckee Fire Protection District, Olympic Valley Fire Department, and North Tahoe Fire Protection District. These projects, identified as priority initiatives within their individual Community Wildfire Protection Plans (CWPP) and CalFire Burn Plan, are aimed at implementing strategic measures to enhance community resilience and mitigate the risk of devastating wildfires.

Among the funded projects are critical initiatives such as the establishment of shaded fuel breaks, vegetation management in high-risk areas, and the creation of buffer zones to safeguard residential areas from encroaching wildfires. These efforts, spanning a total of approximately 685 acres across the district, are designed to create a layered defense against the spread of wildfires, thereby safeguarding lives, property, and natural resources.

“The allocation of nearly $2 million for wildfire mitigation projects underscores our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our community,” stated Robb Etnyre, General Manager of the Truckee Tahoe Airport District. “By partnering with local fire departments and leveraging collaborative expertise, we are taking proactive steps to mitigate the threat posed by wildfires and protect the Truckee Tahoe region.”

The decision to approve funding for these vital projects comes after extensive research, community engagement, and collaborative planning efforts. The TTAD Board, guided by a strategic focus on community investment and public purpose, recognized the urgent need to allocate resources towards wildfire prevention. The approved funding aligns with the district’s broader mission of serving as a responsible steward of public resources and fostering a safe and resilient community. Wildfire mitigation to protect aviation and airport assets, and keeping our skies smoke free, meets the eligibility criteria within the airport’s definition of a “public purpose” as set forth in the California Airport District Act and other applicable California law.

“These wildfire mitigation projects represent the first step in collaborative engagement to address the challenges posed by wildfires which do not recognize traditional boundaries,” remarked board member David Diamond who helped champion this initiative of the Truckee Tahoe Airport District. “By investing in strategic initiatives that enhance our community’s resilience, we are taking concrete steps towards ensuring the long-term safety and sustainability of the Truckee Tahoe region.”

The approved funding will enable immediate work on these crucial wildfire mitigation projects, with each initiative being overseen through professional service agreements to ensure efficient implementation and adherence to established timelines. The collaborative efforts between TTAD and local fire departments underscore the power of cross jurisdictional partnerships in addressing complex environmental challenges and building a more resilient community.

For more information about the Truckee Tahoe Airport District and its wildfire mitigation projects, please visit truckeetahoeairport.com or contact Robb Etnyre, General Manager, Truckee Tahoe Airport District.